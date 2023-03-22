Search
6.57% volatility in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.95, soaring 5.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.16 and dropped to $4.90 before settling in for the closing price of $4.86. Within the past 52 weeks, OCUL’s price has moved between $2.57 and $6.53.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 93.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -977.30%. With a float of $76.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 274 employees.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 83,397. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 19,669 shares at a rate of $4.24, taking the stock ownership to the 446,281 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,476 for $4.24, making the entire transaction worth $27,458. This insider now owns 139,387 shares in total.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -977.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s (OCUL) raw stochastic average was set at 65.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.23 in the near term. At $5.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.71.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 416.09 million based on 77,509K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 51,490 K and income totals -71,040 K. The company made 14,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.

