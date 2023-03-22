Search
Steve Mayer
$671.43K in average volume shows that Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) is heading in the right direction

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $16.97, up 3.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.43 and dropped to $16.75 before settling in for the closing price of $16.51. Over the past 52 weeks, VTS has traded in a range of $13.90-$20.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 512.50%. With a float of $22.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.30, operating margin of +51.28, and the pretax margin is +39.63.

Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Vitesse Energy Inc. is 14.25%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 273,658. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,107 shares at a rate of $16.99, taking the stock ownership to the 329,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director bought 25,893 for $16.95, making the entire transaction worth $438,886. This insider now owns 312,940 shares in total.

Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +39.63 while generating a return on equity of 22.26.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 512.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vitesse Energy Inc.’s (VTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17

Technical Analysis of Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS)

Looking closely at Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

However, in the short run, Vitesse Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.48. Second resistance stands at $17.79. The third major resistance level sits at $18.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.12.

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 485.63 million has total of 28,524K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 185,178 K in contrast with the sum of 18,114 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 60,696 K and last quarter income was 25,739 K.

