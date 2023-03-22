A look at Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 21, 2023, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) opened at $68.40, lower -2.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.815 and dropped to $66.75 before settling in for the closing price of $68.84. Price fluctuations for ADC have ranged from $63.34 to $80.44 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 31.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.40% at the time writing. With a float of $87.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 76 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +50.50, and the pretax margin is +37.02.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 79,592. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 4,898 shares at a rate of $16.25, taking the stock ownership to the 4,898 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Director bought 11,000 for $71.38, making the entire transaction worth $785,180. This insider now owns 268,816 shares in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +35.38 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.01% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 101.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.14 million, its volume of 0.96 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.47 in the near term. At $69.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.34.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Key Stats

There are currently 90,173K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 429,810 K according to its annual income of 152,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 116,530 K and its income totaled 40,930 K.