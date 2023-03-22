A major move is in the offing as Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) market cap hits 1.05 billion

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.60, soaring 1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.775 and dropped to $7.405 before settling in for the closing price of $7.37. Within the past 52 weeks, CFFN’s price has moved between $6.64 and $10.69.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.80%. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.64 million.

The firm has a total of 707 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 7,958. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 1,150 shares at a rate of $6.92, taking the stock ownership to the 68,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 1,050 for $6.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,266. This insider now owns 19,285 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Capitol Federal Financial Inc., CFFN], we can find that recorded value of 2.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.92. The third major resistance level sits at $8.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.96.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.05 billion based on 136,145K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 302,370 K and income totals 84,450 K. The company made 96,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.