A major move is in the offing as Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) market cap hits 1.39 billion

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) stock priced at $5.23, up 1.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.315 and dropped to $4.895 before settling in for the closing price of $5.18. KC’s price has ranged from $1.77 to $7.15 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.90%. With a float of $112.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10209 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.10, operating margin of -20.00, and the pretax margin is -17.39.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -17.53 while generating a return on equity of -16.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Looking closely at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.59. However, in the short run, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.43. Second resistance stands at $5.58. The third major resistance level sits at $5.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.59.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.39 billion, the company has a total of 253,686K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,422 M while annual income is -249,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 276,770 K while its latest quarter income was -111,490 K.