A major move is in the offing as Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) market cap hits 15.41 billion

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $133.81, soaring 2.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.03 and dropped to $132.46 before settling in for the closing price of $132.91. Within the past 52 weeks, DGX’s price has moved between $120.40 and $158.34.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 6.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.60%. With a float of $110.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.87, operating margin of +16.41, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 745,899. In this transaction SVP, Regional Businesses of this company sold 5,307 shares at a rate of $140.55, taking the stock ownership to the 67,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 4,754 for $140.55, making the entire transaction worth $668,175. This insider now owns 38,527 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.91) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 15.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.74% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Looking closely at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.94. However, in the short run, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $137.14. Second resistance stands at $138.37. The third major resistance level sits at $140.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $130.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.41 billion based on 111,323K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,883 M and income totals 946,000 K. The company made 2,333 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 101,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.