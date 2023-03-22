AECOM (ACM) kicked off at the price of $83.95: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

March 21, 2023, AECOM (NYSE: ACM) trading session started at the price of $83.68, that was 1.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.39 and dropped to $83.29 before settling in for the closing price of $82.56. A 52-week range for ACM has been $60.74 – $92.16.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -6.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.50%. With a float of $137.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 50000 employees.

AECOM (ACM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AECOM stocks. The insider ownership of AECOM is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 1,709,645. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,618 shares at a rate of $82.92, taking the stock ownership to the 44,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s PRESIDENT sold 6,498 for $83.10, making the entire transaction worth $539,986. This insider now owns 73,351 shares in total.

AECOM (ACM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.81) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.88% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AECOM (ACM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AECOM (ACM)

Looking closely at AECOM (NYSE: ACM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, AECOM’s (ACM) raw stochastic average was set at 58.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.16. However, in the short run, AECOM’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.46. Second resistance stands at $84.98. The third major resistance level sits at $85.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $82.26.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Key Stats

There are 138,950K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.82 billion. As of now, sales total 13,148 M while income totals 310,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,382 M while its last quarter net income were 87,950 K.