Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -34.92% last month.

March 21, 2023, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) trading session started at the price of $1.23, that was 3.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.1795 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. A 52-week range for ATAI has been $1.14 – $5.74.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.00%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.77, operating margin of -590.52, and the pretax margin is -670.40.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atai Life Sciences N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 97,801. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,900 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 34,700 for $4.46, making the entire transaction worth $154,689. This insider now owns 1,777,402 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -823.56 while generating a return on equity of -71.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 522.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6777, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0691. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2802 in the near term. At $1.3303, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3807. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1797, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1293. The third support level lies at $1.0792 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

There are 165,875K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 209.00 million. As of now, sales total 20,380 K while income totals -167,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 20 K while its last quarter net income were -33,890 K.