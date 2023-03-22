Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is -3.73% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

March 21, 2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) trading session started at the price of $216.52, that was 1.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $218.56 and dropped to $215.18 before settling in for the closing price of $215.87. A 52-week range for ADP has been $196.61 – $274.92.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.40%. With a float of $410.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.30 million.

In an organization with 60000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.86, operating margin of +23.05, and the pretax margin is +23.06.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 330,000. In this transaction Corp. VP of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $220.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Corporate VP sold 5,075 for $245.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,243,375. This insider now owns 32,950 shares in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.94) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +17.87 while generating a return on equity of 66.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.43% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.53, a number that is poised to hit 2.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.66 million. That was better than the volume of 2.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.14.

During the past 100 days, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) raw stochastic average was set at 12.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $226.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $234.23. However, in the short run, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $219.38. Second resistance stands at $220.66. The third major resistance level sits at $222.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $216.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $213.90. The third support level lies at $212.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Key Stats

There are 414,352K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 91.46 billion. As of now, sales total 16,498 M while income totals 2,949 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,391 M while its last quarter net income were 813,100 K.