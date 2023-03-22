Search
Shaun Noe
AXSM (Axsome Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -0.51 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

On March 21, 2023, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) opened at $63.58, lower -0.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.625 and dropped to $62.75 before settling in for the closing price of $63.20. Price fluctuations for AXSM have ranged from $20.63 to $82.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.80% at the time writing. With a float of $35.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 383 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.49, operating margin of -351.74, and the pretax margin is -373.99.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 18.47%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -373.99 while generating a return on equity of -298.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.58, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.53.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.09 in the near term. At $65.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $65.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $60.34.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

There are currently 43,516K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,040 K according to its annual income of -187,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,370 K and its income totaled -61,240 K.

