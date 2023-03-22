Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -29.54% last month.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $53.70, soaring 5.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.10 and dropped to $53.27 before settling in for the closing price of $50.97. Within the past 52 weeks, BOH’s price has moved between $34.71 and $87.27.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.40%. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2076 employees.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 534,800. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $76.40, taking the stock ownership to the 226,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 5,500 for $79.30, making the entire transaction worth $436,150. This insider now owns 233,681 shares in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.42) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +30.01 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.79.

During the past 100 days, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (BOH) raw stochastic average was set at 39.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.00 in the near term. At $58.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.80. The third support level lies at $48.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.20 billion based on 39,785K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 754,910 K and income totals 225,800 K. The company made 213,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 61,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.