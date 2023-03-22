Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 20 Days SMA touches 4.06%: The odds favor the bear

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $643.09, plunging -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $646.59 and dropped to $634.33 before settling in for the closing price of $643.71. Within the past 52 weeks, AVGO’s price has moved between $415.07 and $645.31.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 13.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.80%. With a float of $414.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.01, operating margin of +43.03, and the pretax margin is +37.45.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Broadcom Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 18,781,200. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $626.04, taking the stock ownership to the 214,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,175 for $625.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,984,422. This insider now owns 9,734 shares in total.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $10.28) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +34.62 while generating a return on equity of 48.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 45.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.74, a number that is poised to hit 10.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 44.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.33 million, its volume of 3.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.79.

During the past 100 days, Broadcom Inc.’s (AVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 95.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $599.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $532.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $644.12 in the near term. At $651.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $656.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $631.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $626.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $619.60.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 267.80 billion based on 416,924K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,203 M and income totals 11,495 M. The company made 8,915 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,774 M in sales during its previous quarter.