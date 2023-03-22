Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) volume exceeds 0.74 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.92, soaring 3.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.19 and dropped to $10.765 before settling in for the closing price of $10.52. Within the past 52 weeks, BRKL’s price has moved between $10.20 and $16.68.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.80%. With a float of $74.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.84 million.

In an organization with 813 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 267,573. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $10.70, taking the stock ownership to the 218,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $11.59, making the entire transaction worth $289,819. This insider now owns 193,662 shares in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.66 while generating a return on equity of 11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.22. However, in the short run, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.14. Second resistance stands at $11.38. The third major resistance level sits at $11.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.30.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.02 billion based on 88,665K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 373,530 K and income totals 109,740 K. The company made 112,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.