Can Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) drop of -13.62% in a week be considered a lucky break?

March 21, 2023, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) trading session started at the price of $0.59. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.61 and dropped to $0.5855 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. A 52-week range for TNXP has been $0.29 – $8.48.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.10%. With a float of $62.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 117 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.02) by $0.33. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 23.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9254, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9533. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6018 in the near term. At $0.6182, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6263. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5773, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5692. The third support level lies at $0.5528 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are 62,539K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.41 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -110,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -31,680 K.