Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) posted a -1.20% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 21, 2023, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) opened at $45.61, higher 0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.957 and dropped to $44.97 before settling in for the closing price of $44.99. Price fluctuations for CARR have ranged from $33.10 to $49.17 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 119.60% at the time writing. With a float of $826.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $835.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 933,445. In this transaction Senior VP & CHRO of this company sold 20,538 shares at a rate of $45.45, taking the stock ownership to the 48,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s President, HVAC sold 213,353 for $45.30, making the entire transaction worth $9,665,446. This insider now owns 97,285 shares in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.51 million, its volume of 6.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.78 in the near term. At $46.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.81.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

There are currently 834,951K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,421 M according to its annual income of 3,534 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,105 M and its income totaled 270,000 K.