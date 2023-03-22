Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.82 million

March 21, 2023, Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) trading session started at the price of $20.39, that was -9.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.84 and dropped to $19.7628 before settling in for the closing price of $23.31. A 52-week range for CTRN has been $15.48 – $39.71.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 197.40%. With a float of $7.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.14 million.

The firm has a total of 3000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Citi Trends Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Citi Trends Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 47,501. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 1,942 shares at a rate of $24.46, taking the stock ownership to the 14,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s SVP, Planning and Allocation sold 1,815 for $31.95, making the entire transaction worth $57,989. This insider now owns 5,446 shares in total.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.20% during the next five years compared to 50.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citi Trends Inc., CTRN], we can find that recorded value of 0.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Citi Trends Inc.’s (CTRN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.94. The third major resistance level sits at $24.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.81.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Key Stats

There are 8,356K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 182.19 million. As of now, sales total 991,600 K while income totals 62,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 192,320 K while its last quarter net income were 24,590 K.