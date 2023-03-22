Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.04%

March 21, 2023, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) trading session started at the price of $4.31, that was -0.47% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.4308 and dropped to $4.26 before settling in for the closing price of $4.29. A 52-week range for CLNE has been $4.02 – $8.65.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 4.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.60%. With a float of $176.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 496 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.64, operating margin of -12.44, and the pretax margin is -14.15.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 32,133. In this transaction SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 5,643 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 624,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 11,286 for $5.49, making the entire transaction worth $61,960. This insider now owns 630,101 shares in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -14.00 while generating a return on equity of -8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) saw its 5-day average volume 3.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.38 in the near term. At $4.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.15. The third support level lies at $4.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

There are 222,729K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 957.63 million. As of now, sales total 420,160 K while income totals -58,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 113,760 K while its last quarter net income were -12,330 K.