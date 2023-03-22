CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.62 million

March 21, 2023, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) trading session started at the price of $0.207, that was 8.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. A 52-week range for CNEY has been $0.20 – $2.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 96.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 386.70%. With a float of $30.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CN Energy Group. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CN Energy Group. Inc. is 23.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.47 million, its volume of 0.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 267.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5673, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5234. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2243 in the near term. At $0.2297, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2393. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2093, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1997. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1943.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Key Stats

There are 42,417K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.51 million. As of now, sales total 40,210 K while income totals 2,230 K.