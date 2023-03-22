Dover Corporation (DOV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,508 M

On March 21, 2023, Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) opened at $142.30, higher 1.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.1042 and dropped to $141.24 before settling in for the closing price of $140.14. Price fluctuations for DOV have ranged from $114.49 to $162.88 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 4.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.10% at the time writing. With a float of $138.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.09, operating margin of +16.67, and the pretax margin is +15.13.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dover Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 5,009,644. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 34,972 shares at a rate of $143.25, taking the stock ownership to the 73,878 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Vice President, Tax sold 2,203 for $126.18, making the entire transaction worth $277,975. This insider now owns 5,353 shares in total.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 25.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.33% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dover Corporation (DOV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dover Corporation (DOV)

The latest stats from [Dover Corporation, DOV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.35 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.90.

During the past 100 days, Dover Corporation’s (DOV) raw stochastic average was set at 46.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $143.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.05. The third major resistance level sits at $144.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $139.40.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Key Stats

There are currently 139,713K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,508 M according to its annual income of 1,065 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,139 M and its income totaled 263,580 K.