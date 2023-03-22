Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is -4.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) stock priced at $20.59, up 3.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.16 and dropped to $20.535 before settling in for the closing price of $20.52. DBX’s price has ranged from $18.71 to $24.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 16.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.00%. With a float of $266.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.20 million.

In an organization with 3118 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.89, operating margin of +15.33, and the pretax margin is +8.29.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Dropbox Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 219,292. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 11,506 shares at a rate of $19.06, taking the stock ownership to the 229,749 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 162,500 for $20.55, making the entire transaction worth $3,340,122. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.22% during the next five years compared to 76.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dropbox Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.96 million. That was better than the volume of 3.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) raw stochastic average was set at 40.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.11. However, in the short run, Dropbox Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.36. Second resistance stands at $21.57. The third major resistance level sits at $21.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.32. The third support level lies at $20.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.55 billion, the company has a total of 357,858K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,325 M while annual income is 553,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 598,800 K while its latest quarter income was 328,300 K.