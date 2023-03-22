e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is expecting 35.23% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $75.00, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.78 and dropped to $73.08 before settling in for the closing price of $74.51. Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has traded in a range of $20.49-$76.01.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 7.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 238.50%. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 303 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.61, operating margin of +7.60, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 2,009,173. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 28,775 shares at a rate of $69.82, taking the stock ownership to the 143,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 69,703 for $72.47, making the entire transaction worth $5,051,212. This insider now owns 286,964 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 238.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.70% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Looking closely at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 95.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.31. However, in the short run, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.70. Second resistance stands at $77.09. The third major resistance level sits at $78.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.06 billion has total of 53,295K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 392,160 K in contrast with the sum of 21,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 146,540 K and last quarter income was 19,110 K.