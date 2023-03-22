eBay Inc. (EBAY) is expecting 6.71% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 21, 2023, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) opened at $43.14, higher 1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.98 and dropped to $43.10 before settling in for the closing price of $43.04. Price fluctuations for EBAY have ranged from $35.92 to $60.38 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -700.70% at the time writing. With a float of $533.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $543.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of eBay Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $50.00, taking the stock ownership to the 136,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 9,542 for $44.12, making the entire transaction worth $420,983. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -700.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.15% during the next five years compared to -25.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for eBay Inc. (EBAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.02 million, its volume of 7.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, eBay Inc.’s (EBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 40.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.12 in the near term. At $44.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.36.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Key Stats

There are currently 536,880K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,795 M according to its annual income of -1,269 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,510 M and its income totaled 672,000 K.