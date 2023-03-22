Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) with a beta value of 1.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On March 21, 2023, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) opened at $18.81, higher 3.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.13 and dropped to $18.44 before settling in for the closing price of $18.09. Price fluctuations for XPRO have ranged from $8.82 to $24.04 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 23.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.70% at the time writing. With a float of $100.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.43, operating margin of +1.87, and the pretax margin is +1.65.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Expro Group Holdings N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 587,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $23.50, taking the stock ownership to the 116,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 8,779 for $23.04, making the entire transaction worth $202,224. This insider now owns 147,570 shares in total.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -1.57 while generating a return on equity of -1.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

Looking closely at Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s (XPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.74. However, in the short run, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.05. Second resistance stands at $19.44. The third major resistance level sits at $19.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.67.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 108,818K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,279 M according to its annual income of -20,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 350,970 K and its income totaled 12,930 K.