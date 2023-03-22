Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.47% last month.

On March 20, 2023, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) opened at $99.63, higher 2.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.48 and dropped to $99.50 before settling in for the closing price of $99.84. Price fluctuations for XOM have ranged from $78.10 to $119.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 10.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.40% at the time writing. With a float of $4.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.14 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 62000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.84, operating margin of +16.35, and the pretax margin is +19.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exxon Mobil Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 288,750. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $115.50, taking the stock ownership to the 31,772 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 12,000 for $104.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,256,194. This insider now owns 188,497 shares in total.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $3.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.29) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +13.92 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.96% during the next five years compared to 32.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.27, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) saw its 5-day average volume 29.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 17.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.21.

During the past 100 days, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $103.45 in the near term. At $104.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $106.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.50. The third support level lies at $97.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Key Stats

There are currently 4,070,985K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 422.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 413,680 M according to its annual income of 55,740 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 95,429 M and its income totaled 12,750 M.