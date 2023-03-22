Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.21 million

March 21, 2023, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) trading session started at the price of $61.65, that was 5.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.80 and dropped to $61.38 before settling in for the closing price of $61.22. A 52-week range for FIVN has been $46.61 – $121.17.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 31.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -72.40%. With a float of $69.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.71 million.

The firm has a total of 2380 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.66, operating margin of -9.30, and the pretax margin is -11.59.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Five9 Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 94,347. In this transaction EVP, Product Engineering of this company sold 1,511 shares at a rate of $62.44, taking the stock ownership to the 111,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for $61.84, making the entire transaction worth $309,222. This insider now owns 112,303 shares in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -12.15 while generating a return on equity of -36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.06% during the next five years compared to -44.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 128.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Five9 Inc., FIVN], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Five9 Inc.’s (FIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 44.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.99. The third major resistance level sits at $69.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.91.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Key Stats

There are 71,151K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.70 billion. As of now, sales total 778,850 K while income totals -94,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 208,350 K while its last quarter net income were -13,650 K.