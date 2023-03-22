Flex Ltd. (FLEX) volume exceeds 3.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock priced at $21.32, up 2.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.7594 and dropped to $21.32 before settling in for the closing price of $21.01. FLEX’s price has ranged from $13.63 to $25.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 1.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.00%. With a float of $450.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 172648 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 206,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.60, taking the stock ownership to the 29,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,512 for $21.95, making the entire transaction worth $33,185. This insider now owns 18,266 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.31% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Flex Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

The latest stats from [Flex Ltd., FLEX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.67 million was superior to 5.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.99. The third major resistance level sits at $22.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.89.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.89 billion, the company has a total of 451,081K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,041 M while annual income is 936,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,756 M while its latest quarter income was 230,000 K.