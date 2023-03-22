GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.15% last month.

On March 21, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) opened at $0.4722, lower -9.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4887 and dropped to $0.4301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Price fluctuations for WGS have ranged from $0.22 to $3.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.90% at the time writing. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.76 million.

In an organization with 1200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.32, operating margin of -178.22, and the pretax margin is -254.81.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 33,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 92,644 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 308,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 35,200 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $12,665. This insider now owns 178,430 shares in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -233.91 while generating a return on equity of -171.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.26 million. That was better than the volume of 4.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4275, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9203. However, in the short run, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4870. Second resistance stands at $0.5171. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5456. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4284, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3999. The third support level lies at $0.3698 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

There are currently 386,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 367.23 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 234,690 K according to its annual income of -548,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 61,350 K and its income totaled -308,760 K.