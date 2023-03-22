GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.09 million

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) stock priced at $6.54, up 2.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.69 and dropped to $6.51 before settling in for the closing price of $6.45. GDRX’s price has ranged from $3.82 to $20.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 37.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.10%. With a float of $75.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $411.67 million.

The firm has a total of 952 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.50, operating margin of +4.85, and the pretax margin is -3.03.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.28 while generating a return on equity of -3.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.14% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX], we can find that recorded value of 2.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.78. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.34.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.66 billion, the company has a total of 397,567K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 766,550 K while annual income is -32,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 184,110 K while its latest quarter income was -1,970 K.