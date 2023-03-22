GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) 20 Days SMA touches 12.73%: The odds favor the bear

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $0.414, up 30.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5544 and dropped to $0.414 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has traded in a range of $0.32-$14.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -110.90%. With a float of $82.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 312 employees.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is 45.49%, while institutional ownership is 25.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 25,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,505,102 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 22,348,123 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 6,377,551 for $3.92, making the entire transaction worth $25,000,000. This insider now owns 22,220,572 shares in total.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -16.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -110.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31 and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Looking closely at GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7898, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9564. However, in the short run, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5915. Second resistance stands at $0.6431. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7319. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4511, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3623. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3107.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.94 million has total of 151,552K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -15,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,730 K and last quarter income was -38,160 K.