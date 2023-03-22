Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is expecting 6.77% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.36, soaring 7.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.418 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Within the past 52 weeks, GROV’s price has moved between $0.18 and $12.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -88.10%. With a float of $60.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.10, operating margin of -43.85, and the pretax margin is -27.26.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 100,010. In this transaction Director of this company bought 269,061 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 798,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s President & CEO bought 55,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $20,086. This insider now owns 2,554,857 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -27.28 while generating a return on equity of -43.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Looking closely at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 12.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4708, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7235. However, in the short run, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3977. Second resistance stands at $0.4418. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4657. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3297, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3058. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2617.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 60.78 million based on 166,999K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 321,530 K and income totals -87,720 K. The company made 164,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.