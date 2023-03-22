Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) volume exceeds 0.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 21, 2023, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) opened at $10.675, higher 7.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.12 and dropped to $10.44 before settling in for the closing price of $10.28. Price fluctuations for GGAL have ranged from $5.72 to $14.20 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 83.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.80% at the time writing. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9275 employees.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.77) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +4.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 55.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.30 in the near term. At $11.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.94.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

There are currently 147,470K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,111 M according to its annual income of 326,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,028 M and its income totaled 82,870 K.