Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.90% last month.

On March 21, 2023, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) opened at $14.40, higher 9.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.75 and dropped to $14.02 before settling in for the closing price of $13.09. Price fluctuations for HLIT have ranged from $8.25 to $15.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.90% at the time writing. With a float of $102.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.47 million.

In an organization with 1340 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.67, operating margin of +7.90, and the pretax margin is +7.12.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harmonic Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 215,388. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,179 shares at a rate of $14.19, taking the stock ownership to the 483,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President and CEO sold 69,090 for $13.35, making the entire transaction worth $922,075. This insider now owns 474,780 shares in total.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.51 while generating a return on equity of 9.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.07 million. That was better than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) raw stochastic average was set at 62.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.41. However, in the short run, Harmonic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.74. Second resistance stands at $15.11. The third major resistance level sits at $15.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.65. The third support level lies at $13.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Key Stats

There are currently 111,071K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 624,960 K according to its annual income of 28,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 164,330 K and its income totaled 6,130 K.