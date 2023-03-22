Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On March 21, 2023, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) opened at $11.36, higher 1.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.455 and dropped to $11.23 before settling in for the closing price of $11.20. Price fluctuations for HAYW have ranged from $7.97 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.50% at the time writing. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.75 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.99, operating margin of +22.35, and the pretax margin is +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 84,420. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,353 shares at a rate of $11.48, taking the stock ownership to the 17,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,551,920 for $11.52, making the entire transaction worth $17,878,118. This insider now owns 1,744,750 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 43.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.47. However, in the short run, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.49. Second resistance stands at $11.58. The third major resistance level sits at $11.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.04.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

There are currently 212,623K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,314 M according to its annual income of 179,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 258,970 K and its income totaled 15,970 K.