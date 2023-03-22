Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is expecting -1.51% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $90.97, soaring 3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.54 and dropped to $88.26 before settling in for the closing price of $90.76. Within the past 52 weeks, HELE’s price has moved between $82.94 and $221.71.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 9.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.60%. With a float of $23.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2146 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.36, operating margin of +12.47, and the pretax margin is +11.68.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 216,942. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,038 shares at a rate of $209.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,047 shares.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.61) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 17.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) Trading Performance Indicators

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 182.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.46 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.29.

During the past 100 days, Helen of Troy Limited’s (HELE) raw stochastic average was set at 23.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.23 in the near term. At $98.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.67.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.32 billion based on 23,992K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,223 M and income totals 223,760 K. The company made 558,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 51,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.