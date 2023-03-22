Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) volume exceeds 1.62 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 21, 2023, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) opened at $7.58, higher 4.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.78 and dropped to $7.52 before settling in for the closing price of $7.30. Price fluctuations for HLX have ranged from $2.47 to $9.16 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.90% at the time writing. With a float of $142.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2280 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.80, operating margin of -2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.61.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 633,000. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $8.44, taking the stock ownership to the 193,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 26,000 for $6.93, making the entire transaction worth $180,180. This insider now owns 254,870 shares in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -10.05 while generating a return on equity of -5.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.01 million, its volume of 2.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.77 in the near term. At $7.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

There are currently 152,154K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 873,100 K according to its annual income of -87,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 287,820 K and its income totaled 2,710 K.