Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

HP Inc. (HPQ) last year’s performance of -22.86% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On March 21, 2023, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) opened at $28.53, higher 1.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.79 and dropped to $28.285 before settling in for the closing price of $28.19. Price fluctuations for HPQ have ranged from $24.08 to $41.47 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 3.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.80% at the time writing. With a float of $970.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $989.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.24, operating margin of +7.21, and the pretax margin is +7.15.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HP Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 220,441. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,380 shares at a rate of $29.87, taking the stock ownership to the 22,648 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,380 for $29.04, making the entire transaction worth $214,315. This insider now owns 19,936 shares in total.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.61% during the next five years compared to 15.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HP Inc. (HPQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.44 million, its volume of 10.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, HP Inc.’s (HPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 50.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.84 in the near term. At $29.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.83.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Key Stats

There are currently 985,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,983 M according to its annual income of 3,203 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,828 M and its income totaled 487,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A major move is in the offing as Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) market cap hits 15.41 billion

Steve Mayer -
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $133.81, soaring 2.26% from the previous trading...
Read more

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -30.67% last month.

Shaun Noe -
March 21, 2023, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) trading session started at the price of $1.62, that was 1.23% jump from the session before....
Read more

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 473,630 K

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock priced at $26.38, up 3.19% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.