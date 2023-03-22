indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is expecting 51.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.42, soaring 1.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.50 and dropped to $10.23 before settling in for the closing price of $10.26. Within the past 52 weeks, INDI’s price has moved between $5.07 and $11.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.40%. With a float of $82.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.78, operating margin of -102.18, and the pretax margin is -54.36.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 509,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $10.19, taking the stock ownership to the 4,298 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s CFO and EVP of Strategy sold 30,000 for $10.53, making the entire transaction worth $315,900. This insider now owns 1,304,303 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.45 while generating a return on equity of -15.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Looking closely at indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 86.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.68. However, in the short run, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.50. Second resistance stands at $10.64. The third major resistance level sits at $10.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.96.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.58 billion based on 145,957K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 110,800 K and income totals -49,250 K. The company made 33,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.