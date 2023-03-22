Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) kicked off at the price of $3.04: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

March 21, 2023, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) trading session started at the price of $2.76, that was 10.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.18 and dropped to $2.76 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. A 52-week range for INZY has been $0.99 – $6.25.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.40%. With a float of $39.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.66 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Inozyme Pharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Inozyme Pharma Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 29,885. In this transaction SVP, COO of this company bought 21,500 shares at a rate of $1.39, taking the stock ownership to the 105,441 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,355,000 for $3.69, making the entire transaction worth $4,999,950. This insider now owns 4,174,379 shares in total.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.43) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -42.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inozyme Pharma Inc., INZY], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s (INZY) raw stochastic average was set at 85.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.41. The third major resistance level sits at $3.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.39.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Key Stats

There are 40,394K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 127.04 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -56,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -16,372 K.