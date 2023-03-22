Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is 0.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $80.60, up 4.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.845 and dropped to $80.42 before settling in for the closing price of $78.63. Over the past 52 weeks, IBKR has traded in a range of $52.18-$90.19.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 17.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.70%. With a float of $99.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2820 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.25, operating margin of +74.46, and the pretax margin is +47.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 1,555,106. In this transaction Chairman of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $77.76, taking the stock ownership to the 1,630,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s Chairman sold 20,000 for $78.74, making the entire transaction worth $1,574,721. This insider now owns 1,650,605 shares in total.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.17) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +9.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.95% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

The latest stats from [Interactive Brokers Group Inc., IBKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.73 million was superior to 1.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) raw stochastic average was set at 64.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $84.29. The third major resistance level sits at $85.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.44. The third support level lies at $78.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.79 billion has total of 419,537K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,067 M in contrast with the sum of 380,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 976,000 K and last quarter income was 136,000 K.