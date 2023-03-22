Investors finally get a glimpse of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) volume hitting the figure of 0.77 million.

March 21, 2023, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) trading session started at the price of $35.16, that was 3.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.865 and dropped to $35.10 before settling in for the closing price of $33.99. A 52-week range for AEL has been $28.05 – $48.37.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -18.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 182.40%. With a float of $84.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 840 workers is very important to gauge.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks. The insider ownership of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 1,000,078. In this transaction EVP-Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 36,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 4,237 for $34.84, making the entire transaction worth $147,607. This insider now owns 51,003 shares in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.82) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +32.40 while generating a return on equity of 25.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 182.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.81% during the next five years compared to 40.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

The latest stats from [American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, AEL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.34 million was superior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s (AEL) raw stochastic average was set at 35.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.14. The third major resistance level sits at $36.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.61. The third support level lies at $34.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Key Stats

There are 84,780K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.05 billion. As of now, sales total 1,416 M while income totals 1,221 M. Its latest quarter income was 654,450 K while its last quarter net income were -18,460 K.