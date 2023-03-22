Investors finally get a glimpse of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) volume hitting the figure of 1.15 million.

On March 21, 2023, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) opened at $24.90, higher 1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.47 and dropped to $24.79 before settling in for the closing price of $24.99. Price fluctuations for BXSL have ranged from $21.81 to $28.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.20% at the time writing. With a float of $159.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.33 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.97, operating margin of +67.40, and the pretax margin is +45.57.

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 188,621. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 7,900 shares at a rate of $23.88, taking the stock ownership to the 203,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 3,359 for $23.83, making the entire transaction worth $80,045. This insider now owns 3,359 shares in total.

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +45.57 while generating a return on equity of 9.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Check out the current performance indicators for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in one year’s time.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) raw stochastic average was set at 74.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.56 in the near term. At $25.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.49. The third support level lies at $24.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

There are currently 160,571K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 850,290 K according to its annual income of 404,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 250,910 K and its income totaled 121,780 K.