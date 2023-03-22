Investors finally get a glimpse of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) volume hitting the figure of 4.77 million.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $4.15, down -10.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.18 and dropped to $3.64 before settling in for the closing price of $4.21. Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has traded in a range of $3.81-$26.66.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -68.70%. With a float of $70.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1301 employees.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 4,445. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 412 shares at a rate of $10.79, taking the stock ownership to the 216,543 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 475 for $23.86, making the entire transaction worth $11,334. This insider now owns 8,235 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -52.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) saw its 5-day average volume 7.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 361.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 168.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.09 in the near term. At $4.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. The third support level lies at $3.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 279.34 million has total of 75,328K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 469,620 K in contrast with the sum of -124,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 129,560 K and last quarter income was -43,250 K.