Investors finally get a glimpse of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) volume hitting the figure of 0.74 million.

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) stock priced at $0.2378, up 3.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.253 and dropped to $0.2378 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. MEIP’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $1.87 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.20%. With a float of $132.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 102 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.97, operating margin of -185.48, and the pretax margin is -133.80.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MEI Pharma Inc. is 0.48%, while institutional ownership is 38.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 18,338. In this transaction Director of this company bought 81,500 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 105,750 shares.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -133.80 while generating a return on equity of -116.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to -51.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MEI Pharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) raw stochastic average was set at 21.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2857, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3996. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2562 in the near term. At $0.2622, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2714. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2410, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2318. The third support level lies at $0.2258 if the price breaches the second support level.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.55 million, the company has a total of 133,261K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40,700 K while annual income is -54,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,740 K while its latest quarter income was 10,250 K.