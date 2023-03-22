Investors finally get a glimpse of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) volume hitting the figure of 0.9 million.

March 21, 2023, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) trading session started at the price of $14.16, that was 3.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.51 and dropped to $13.95 before settling in for the closing price of $14.04. A 52-week range for SD has been $12.62 – $29.28.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 108.10%. With a float of $36.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.85 million.

In an organization with 102 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.48, operating margin of +66.81, and the pretax margin is +69.87.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SandRidge Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SandRidge Energy Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.41) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +95.24 while generating a return on equity of 66.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -6.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.51

Technical Analysis of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was better than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, SandRidge Energy Inc.’s (SD) raw stochastic average was set at 20.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.88. However, in the short run, SandRidge Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.70. Second resistance stands at $14.88. The third major resistance level sits at $15.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.76. The third support level lies at $13.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Key Stats

There are 36,881K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 525.26 million. As of now, sales total 254,260 K while income totals 242,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 56,110 K while its last quarter net income were 105,230 K.