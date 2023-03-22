Investors finally get a glimpse of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) volume hitting the figure of 1.01 million.

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) stock priced at $58.16, up 1.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.70 and dropped to $57.97 before settling in for the closing price of $57.56. TOL’s price has ranged from $39.53 to $62.61 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 12.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.60%. With a float of $105.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.40 million.

In an organization with 5200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.20, operating margin of +14.68, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Toll Brothers Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 7,357. In this transaction Director of this company sold 125 shares at a rate of $58.85, taking the stock ownership to the 11,264 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $58.69, making the entire transaction worth $586,948. This insider now owns 65,066 shares in total.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.7 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 22.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.57% during the next five years compared to 28.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Toll Brothers Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.84 million. That was better than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Toll Brothers Inc.’s (TOL) raw stochastic average was set at 78.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.17. However, in the short run, Toll Brothers Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.65. Second resistance stands at $59.04. The third major resistance level sits at $59.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.58. The third support level lies at $57.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.58 billion, the company has a total of 110,733K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,276 M while annual income is 1,287 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,780 M while its latest quarter income was 191,530 K.