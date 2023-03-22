Investors finally get a glimpse of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) volume hitting the figure of 0.99 million.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $2.41, up 4.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.527 and dropped to $2.405 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Over the past 52 weeks, TUP has traded in a range of $2.21-$21.10.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.50%. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

In an organization with 10000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.06, operating margin of +7.16, and the pretax margin is +1.96.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,000,134. In this transaction Executive Vice Chair of this company bought 254,500 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 424,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 24,000 for $4.23, making the entire transaction worth $101,520. This insider now owns 485,965 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -2.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was better than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.23. However, in the short run, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.50. Second resistance stands at $2.58. The third major resistance level sits at $2.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. The third support level lies at $2.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 117.10 million has total of 44,478K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,306 M in contrast with the sum of -14,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 313,700 K and last quarter income was -35,700 K.