Investors must take note of Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) performance last week, which was -4.85%.

On March 21, 2023, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) opened at $6.58, higher 7.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.09 and dropped to $6.56 before settling in for the closing price of $6.40. Price fluctuations for AMPY have ranged from $5.44 to $10.38 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 14.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 270.20% at the time writing. With a float of $38.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 208 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.16, operating margin of +44.11, and the pretax margin is +12.65.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 133,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $6.65, taking the stock ownership to the 115,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $7.14, making the entire transaction worth $142,800. This insider now owns 95,618 shares in total.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +12.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 270.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

The latest stats from [Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was superior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 11.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.37. The third major resistance level sits at $7.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.31. The third support level lies at $6.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

There are currently 38,711K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 280.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 458,460 K according to its annual income of 57,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 98,950 K and its income totaled 30,040 K.