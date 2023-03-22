Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) performance last week, which was -0.80%.

Company News

On March 21, 2023, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) opened at $75.65, higher 1.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.68 and dropped to $75.50 before settling in for the closing price of $75.20. Price fluctuations for GEHC have ranged from $53.00 to $78.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $453.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $453.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 24.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 5,487,379. In this transaction CEO, Imaging of this company sold 70,629 shares at a rate of $77.69, taking the stock ownership to the 63,796 shares.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.97 in the near term. At $77.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.05. The third support level lies at $74.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

There are currently 453,926K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,341 M according to its annual income of 1,916 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,938 M and its income totaled 554,000 K.

