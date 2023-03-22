Investors must take note of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) performance last week, which was 6.92%.

March 21, 2023, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) trading session started at the price of $54.96, that was 6.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.16 and dropped to $54.655 before settling in for the closing price of $53.08. A 52-week range for KNX has been $42.50 – $64.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 25.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.20%. With a float of $144.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.52, operating margin of +13.46, and the pretax margin is +13.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 10.07%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 24,160. In this transaction VP Intermodal of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $48.32, taking the stock ownership to the 330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. sold 2,400 for $55.18, making the entire transaction worth $132,432. This insider now owns 19,944 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.12) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +10.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

The latest stats from [Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., KNX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.54 million was superior to 1.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.68. The third major resistance level sits at $60.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.67. The third support level lies at $52.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

There are 160,938K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.35 billion. As of now, sales total 7,429 M while income totals 771,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,744 M while its last quarter net income were 148,700 K.