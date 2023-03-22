Investors must take note of Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s (UTI) performance last week, which was -6.78%.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.40, soaring 3.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.75 and dropped to $6.37 before settling in for the closing price of $6.35. Within the past 52 weeks, UTI’s price has moved between $5.27 and $11.45.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 5.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.10%. With a float of $32.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.23, operating margin of +6.75, and the pretax margin is +4.88.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 602,568. In this transaction Director of this company bought 90,340 shares at a rate of $6.67, taking the stock ownership to the 472,079 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director bought 78,889 for $6.59, making the entire transaction worth $519,879. This insider now owns 381,739 shares in total.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +4.30 while generating a return on equity of 8.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s (UTI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.78 in the near term. At $6.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.19. The third support level lies at $6.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 241.69 million based on 33,974K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 418,770 K and income totals 25,850 K. The company made 120,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.